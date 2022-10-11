39 Celeb Couples That Have Existed Right In Front Of Your Nose This Whole Time Without You Realizing

1.
Musician Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, from Maid.
They recently got engaged.
2.
Maya Erskine from Pen15 and Michael Angarano from Sky High.
They’ve been together since 2019 and have one child.
3.
Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam from SNL.
They’ve been married since 2012 and have two kids.
4.
Amber Tamblyn and David Cross.
They’ve been married since 2012 and have a daughter.
5.
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.
They’ve been married since 2017.
6.
Jason Ralph from The Magicians and Rachel Brosnahan from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
They’ve been married since 2016.
7.
David Benioff, who wrote Game Of Thrones for HBO, and Amanda Peet.
They’ve been married since 2006 and have three kids.
8.
Benjamin McKenzie from The O.C. and Morena Baccarin from Deadpool and Gotham.
They were married in 2017 and have two kids together.
9.
Thomas Sadowski from The Newsroom and Amanda Seyfried.
They got married in 2017 and have two kids together.
10.
Patrick J. Adams from Suits and Troian Bellisario from Pretty Little Liars.
They got married in 2016 and have two kids together.
11.
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus.
They’ve been dating since 2016 and have one child together.
12.
Olympian Shaun White and Nina Dobrev.
They’ve been dating since 2020.
13.
Ezra Koenig from Vampire Weekend and Rashida Jones.
They’ve been together since 2015 and have one child.
14.
Elle Fanning and Max Minghella from The Handmaid’s Tale.
They’ve been together for a few years now, but are veryyy lowkey so who knows when it actually started.
15.
Tatiana Maslany and Brendan Hines from Locke & Key.
They’ve been together since around 2020 and just got married this year.
16.
Singer Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley, from The Bachelor.
They’ve been together for four years now but only just went public this year.
17.
Paul Mescal from Normal People and singer Phoebe Bridgers.
They’ve been together since 2020.
18.
Adam Demos from UnReal and Sex/Life and Sarah Shahi from Sex/Life.
They’ve been together since early 2021.
19.
Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright Olsen, from Spinning Out.
They’ve been married for 10 years and have three kids.
20.
Matthew Alan from 13 Reasons Why and Camilla Luddington from Grey’s Anatomy.
They’ve been married since 2019 and have two kids.
21.
Jodi Balfour from Ted Lasso and Abbi Jacobson.
They got engaged this year.
22.
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester.
They’ve been married since 2014 and have two kids.
23.
Chloe Bridges from Camp Rock 2 and Adam DeVine.
They’ve been married since 2021.
24.
Ginnifer Goodwin from Once Upon A Time and Josh Dallas, from Manifest.
They’ve been married since 2014 and have two kids.
25.
Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham.
They’ve been married since 2010 and have two kids.
26.
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara.
They’ve been together since 2016 and have one child.
27.
Gemma Chan from The Eternals and Dominic Cooper from Mamma Mia!.
They’ve been together since 2018.
28.
Amy Landecker from Transparent and Bradley Whitford.
They’ve been married since 2019.
29.
Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Dominczyk, from Succession.
They’ve been married since 2005.
30.
Dianne Doan from Descendants and Manny Jacinto.
They’ve been engaged since 2019.
31.
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts.
They’ve been together since 2017.
32.
Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne.
They’ve been married since 2012 and have two children.
33.
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz.
They’ve been married since 2011.
34.
Alison Brie and Dave Franco.
They’ve been married since 2017.
35.
Michael McKean from Better Call Saul and Annette O’Toole, from Virgin River.
They’ve been married for 23 years.
36.
Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer, from Disturbia.
They’ve been married since 2015 and have two kids.
37.
Macaulay Culkin, and Brenda Song.
They’ve been together since 2017 and have one child.
38.
Tom Pelphrey from Ozark and Kaley Cuoco.
They’ve been together since earlier this year.
39.
And finally, Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K.
They’ve been together since 2021.
