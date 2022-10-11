All of the Iliza Shlesinger comedy specials, shows, and movies on Netflix

It’s been nearly 10 years since Iliza Shlesinger released her first Netflix stand-up comedy special called War Paint. All these years later, she’s back on Netflix with her landmark sixth comedy special, Hot Forever, and she has a fresh perspective to share with her fans and the world.

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever finds the star delivering her best material yet as she gets to truth about the “ugly bra” and tears into the un-sexiness of TikTok dances. The special also sees Shlesinger getting candid about women’s reproductive rights and much more.

Beyond her handful of comedy specials, Shlesinger has also appeared in a number of Netflix shows and movies, some of which she has created and written. Don’t miss a single minute of Iliza Shlesinger’s comedy specials, shows, or movies on Netflix!

Iliza Shlesinger Netflix comedy specials

From crazy dating stories and incisive political commentary, Shlesinger’s comedy is as hilarious as it is impactful. Across six comedy specials on Netflix, she has shared all of the wisdom she has experienced as a single comedian, a married comedian, and now a working mother.

Here are all six of Shlesinger’s comedy specials currently on Netflix:

War Paint (2013)

Freezing Hot (2015)

Confirmed Kills (2016)

Elder Millennial (2018)

Unveiled (2019)

Hot Forever (2022)

Following the release of Hot Forever in October 2022, we hope to see Iliza Shlesinger back on Netflix for even more comedy specials. But if you’re looking for something to watch featuring the comedian after her sixth special, she’s also in many scripted titles.

Iliza Shlesinger shows and movies on Netflix

In addition to all of Shlesinger’s hilarious stand-up specials on the streamer, she has also appeared in a number of Netflix originals as an actress. She created and starred in her own sketch comedy show as well as wrote and starred in the original movie Good on Paper.

Here are all of Shlesinger’s shows and movies on Netflix:

Girlboss (2017) as Veronica in episode 5

Spenser Confidential (2020) as Cissy

Pieces of a Woman (2020) as Anita Weiss

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (2020)

Good on Paper (2021) as Andrea Singer

What are your favorite Iliza Shlesinger titles on Netflix? Share your picks in the comments!