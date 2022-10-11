Amazon has slashed price of ‘energy efficient’ Tefal air fryer





Amazon Prime day 2 has come at the perfect time to start preparing for autumn and winter. There are numerous deals on products across all categories, including home, technology, energy-saving, food and drink and more. While there are several air fryers included in the Prime sale, the Tefal ActiFry has one of the best savings, it’s been discounted from £284.99 to just £149.99, saving shoppers 47 percent off. All offers in the Amazon sale event are exclusively available for Prime members, so you’ll need to be signed up to take advantage of the saving. You can start a 30-day free trial here. Buy: Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2 in 1 Air Fryer (£149.99)

The Tefal air fryer features a 1.7kg capacity which is enough space to cook eight portions at once and is ideal for family meals and hosting dinner parties, plus it has two layers and 54 smart programmes combos, making it easy to time meals and have everything cooked perfectly. The description says: ‘genius technology means it uses less oil and does the stirring for you’, so it requires minimal effort and offers a healthier cooking method, and those who purchase the air fryer can also download the free Tefal App and get over 300 recipes designed specifically for the cooking device. Many shoppers have been reviewing the air fryer, with some saying it’s ‘energy-efficient’ and ‘cooks perfectly’. PFV said: ”Very practical and easy to use, after the cooking cycle is finished, it’s very easy to clean, it does not need you to be stopping every now and then to shake the basket and restart the process, so far so good. The price was very good and the delivery time was very quick. Very happy with the purchase!”

How do I take part in Amazon Prime Day? You need to be a Prime member to take part in Amazon Prime Day but luckily, if you’re a new customer you can get a free 30 day trial here. The free trial gives you access to the two-day sale and also early deals. After, it’s £8.99 per month and you can cancel it at any time.