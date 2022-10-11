An urgent Amazon Prime warning has been issued to every user today





Amazon has launched its latest sale, with some of the best Prime Day 2 deals offering huge discounts on popular products like air fryers, Fire TV streaming gadgets, iPhone, and more. This blockbuster sale usually takes place once a year during the summer with thousands of products discounted for 48 hours. However, Amazon is mixing things up in 2022 with the online retailer giving Prime users another chance to get money off best-selling products!

You’ll find all of the deals on Amazon’s dedicated Prime Day website and or at Express.co.uk’s best Prime Day 2 page and these are definitely the safest ways to go shopping. Experts are warning that this huge event could mean cyber criminals try and cash in by sending out fake emails promising big discounts on Prime Day. If fooled, shoppers could find themselves being taken to imitation Amazon websites where the thieves will attempt to extract data such as user names, passwords and even credit card details. If you are an Amazon Prime member and start seeing messages appearing in your inbox it could be wise to ignore them unless you are 100 percent sure they have been sent by Amazon.

“Amazon Prime day is an opportune time to get a good deal, but there is also a heightened risk that you could receive phishing emails,” said Ray Walsh, Digital Privacy Expert at ProPrivacy. “Hackers are known to use special events to scam people, and we expect consumers to experience a rise in phishing emails and scam texts due to Prime day. “Always beware of any unsolicited emails containing deals or offers, and be sure to visit the Amazon Prime website in your browser rather than by following a link.” Along with emails, Amazon users should also be on high alert if they receive text messages or phone calls from people saying they are from the retailer. Cold calling has become a popular tactic for criminals as the personal touch can mean they have more success.

One final trick that’s often used are emails that suggest a purchase has already been made on an account. A link is then included that allows the customer to check their account. However, as Walsh explains, following the link in an email could forward you to a malicious website designed to steal your data and infect you with malware. “To be as safe as possible ensure you have an antivirus installed that includes real-time scanning. This will prevent you from accidentally downloading malware, spyware, and other dangerous infections. “Remember that hackers often use official-looking branding in their emails, and are extremely proficient at cloning website portals in order to steal your login credentials.” Enjoy Prime Day but stick to the official Amazon website and don’t be fooled by any offers that sound too good to be true.