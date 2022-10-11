Andrea Bocelli and kids Matteo and Virginia release sweet music video

Over the last few years, both Matteo Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli have been performing with their father Andrea Bocelli around the world, as they embark on their professional careers. Following his incredible duet Fall On Me with his father, the 25-year-old son has been releasing singles ahead of his own debut solo album next year. Meanwhile, the 10-year-old daughter has been singing Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah with her father on tour and most recently Somewhere Over The Rainbow, a single from the trio’s upcoming album A Bocelli Family Christmas.

Another one of the festive singles is the new track The Greatest Gift, which has seen its gorgeous music video released today. The stunning footage was captured by director Gaetano Morbioli in the north Italian region of Valle D’Aosta.

The Bocelli trio were filmed around a piano inside the Royal Castel Savoia in Gressoney, a picturesque sight surrounded by trees and mountains. The new song was co-written by the album’s Oscar-nominated producer and composer, Stephan Moccio alongside Amy Wadge, Jonas Myrin and Andrea Bocelli.