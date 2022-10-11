Categories
Anthony Rapp testifies against Kevin Spacey in sexual misconduct trial


Anthony Rapp said that he was “proud of and grateful” for his career as he continued giving evidence during a civil lawsuit in New York. He claims he was subjected to an “unwanted sexual advance” by Spacey at a party in 1986 when he was 14 – which Spacey “categorically” denies.

The court was told that Spacey flirted with a then-teenage John Barrowman and took him back to his apartment along with Rapp.

Dr Who star Barrowman was a school friend of Rapp’s and was staying with him when they met Spacey backstage in New York, later going on to dinner and to a club.

Returning to the witness box yesterday, Rapp said despite the misconduct that he alleges, he had seen Spacey in films, on television and on stage.

He added: “I’m an actor and I love films – these films were acclaimed and award-winning.

“I felt it was part of my job to see them. I knew he was in them so I could prepare myself. I felt like it was my duty as a fellow actor.”

He is due to face questions from Spacey’s lawyers next.

The case continues.



