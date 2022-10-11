Arts Q&A: Derry Choir Director Dónal Doherty on Beethoven, The Beatles and Thin Lizzy

1. When did you think about a career in music and what were your first steps into it?

My thinking was never so much about a career in music, but rather a life with music as part of it. I was very fortunate to attend a school where music was highly regarded and where we were introduced to all sorts of different genres and styles by an inspirational teacher, Fr Frank McNamara. He nurtured a real love of music and an appreciation of sharing the joy of music with others.

2. Best gigs you’ve been to?

Thin Lizzy in McGrory’s back room in Culdaff. I was along with a group of school friends and we were crushed up against the front of the stage area – the atmosphere was electric. The second is when I sang in a performance of the Mass in B minor by Bach in the National Concert Hall in Dublin. That was a transformative experience and the music remains among my favourite to this day. My third choice is hearing Leonard Cohen perform in Sligo as part of his final world tour – a genius of an artist at the peak of his creative powers.

3. Fantasy wedding/birthday party band?

The Beatles. Their creativity is still mesmerising and to listen to the lyrics they wrote, the arrangements they made and the constant exploration of new sounds is endlessly refreshing.

4. The record you’d take to a desert island?

A box set of Beethoven symphonies. It’d be a toss-up with the string quartets, but I’d have to have some choral music in there and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 would provide that for me. Difficult to choose, but Riccardo Chailly with the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra would stand up to (much) repeated listening.

5. The book you’d take to a desert island and why?

Robinson Crusoe? No, I think Life of Pi by Yann Martel. I remember being fascinated when I read this for the first time and I’ve enjoyed the richness of discovery and interpretation with revisits. I’d look forward to seeing where the imagination would take me when alone on a desert island.

6. Top three films?

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Mary Poppins and The Godfather Trilogy (does that count as one?). What a combination of greats – Coppola, Brando and Nino Rota.

7. Worst film you’ve seen?

I have a son who always makes sure to give me excellent recommendations, so I don’t watch too many terrible films. But he mustn’t have been around when I stumbled on Jaws: The Revenge. Spielberg’s 1975 masterpiece was brilliant of course, but this was just so terrible it was almost funny.

8. Favourite authors?

John Banville for his beautiful use of words and his excellent storytelling, Jo Nesbo is always good for a bit of excitement and my third choice would be a collection of poetry by Seamus Heaney.

9. Sport you most enjoy and your top team?

I get especially excited with the rugby Six Nations or the World Cup, still hoping that Ireland will lift the Webb Ellis some year – 2023 is looking good.

10. Ideal holiday destination?

West Cork. Many happy memories of family holidays when the boys were younger. The sun always shone, the food was great and the scenery is hard to beat, apart from Donegal perhaps.

11. Pet hates?

Litter, untidiness, pollution, cars using up two parking bays and arriving at Scarpello’s bakery in Derry and seeing the last loaf being sold to the person ahead of me in the queue.

12. What’s your favourite:

Dinner? A beautifully cooked steak – preferably on a griddle or charcoal barbecue.

Dessert? Bailey’s cheesecake.

Drink? Red wine.

13. Who is your best friend and how do you know each other?

My best friend would have to be my wife Maeve, as she has put up with me for the past 40 years and is still here.

14. Is there a God?

I certainly believe in a creator of wonderful things beyond our understanding, a greater being of some sort.

:: The City of Derry International Choir Festival runs from October 19-23. The festival comprises gala concerts, massed choir singing, workshops and discussion panels. For tickets and full programme visit Derrychoirfest.com.