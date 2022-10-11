Bailey bombs

After several attempts from the Bank of England to tweak its liquidity provision have failed to fix the “dysfunction” in the UK government bond market that poses “a material risk to UK financial stability”, governor Andrew Bailey stepped up this evening to calm things down.

. . . wait, what?

Andrew Bailey dashed the hopes of pension funds on Tuesday, ruling out continuing the Bank of England’s £65bn bond-buying intervention into next week. The BoE governor said that although strains had been felt, market conditions in the government bonds “seemed calmer” on Tuesday after it had staged its second emergency intervention in two days. “We’ve announced we will be out by the end of this week. My message to the [pension] funds is you’ve got three days left,” Bailey said.

Ah, well I’m sure markets will take that in their stride. What’s that?

Ok but that’s just sterling. Hardly a serious currency any more. Markets that actually matter didn’t take note of Bailey’s comments. Right?

Well, sure, stock jockeys freak out at any headline that flashes across their Bloomberg terminals. Serious markets with serious people would not react to the Bank of England’s governor throwing a bit of petrol on the gilt fire, surely?

This could still end up being an interesting week. Here’s Evercore ISI’s Krishna Guha:

Bank of England governor Bailey has hammered home his determination to end the Bank’s emergency market-functioning QE on Friday in spite of the renewed surge in gilt yields that followed the initial signal earlier in the week and lobbying from pension funds to extend QE by two weeks. This is the right basic decision in our view, but was delivered in a stark manner without a clear explanation of what the Bank has learned and why it thinks this is feasible. As such it has rocked markets with global spillovers. The BoE cannot allow itself to be subject to financial dominance and get stuck in QE – or even de facto yield curve control – when it is trying to tighten monetary conditions to fight inflation. The unfortunate fact is that the reason markets reacted so badly to today’s signal is that many assumed the BoE would blink such that Bailey’s statement came as a surprise. But his stark phrasing – that pension funds have just three days to rebalance – did not help, fueling concerns of a scramble rather than a rapid but orderly adjustment. A lot rests on the BoE’s implicit assessment that the necessary adjustments can be made in the remaining 72 hours in which market functioning QE remains in place with the BoE as a backstop buyer, after which the Bank will provide liquidity support but not outright bid. This is a high stake bet and the consequences could be severe if the Bank is wrong and fire-sale dynamics resume. Which is why the global risk off makes sense very near term in a tactical sense, even though there should be no enduring impact on e.g. US yields higher. The Bank’s independence and monetary policy credibility are on the line. So the alternative was dark indeed. We understand why Bailey is holding the line. What we would have liked to see though is a detailed exposition of what the Bank has learned and why it is confident that the needed adjustments can now take place in an orderly manner. Without that markets will be on edge. Fingers crossed…

