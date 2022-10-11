Bond yields higher following market slumps, job data

The yield on the 2-year Treasury, the part of the curve most sensitive to Fed policy, was up by 2 basis points to 4.3329%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6 basis points, trading at 3.9531% at around 5:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed 7 basis points to 3.9173%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields traded higher on Tuesday as investors digested Monday’s market retreat and the previous week’s data releases that will guide the Federal Reserve’s policymaking.

The retreat from U.S. bonds appears to be picking up pace as commercial banks, pension funds and foreign governments step away, and the Fed increases the pace at which it plans to sell treasuries from its balance sheet. U.K. bonds are also seeing a dramatic slump as the Bank of England’s emergency move to purchase more gilts failed to calm markets.

Investors will be looking out for the data release on the NFIB (National Federation of Independent Business) Small Business Optimism Index on Tuesday, after the previous week’s release showed an unexpected decline in job openings, slower job growth than forecast and a lower-than-predicted unemployment rate.

The previously released data suggested a continued path of rate hiking for the Fed, which has contributed to recent days’ slides in the stock market.

The New York Fed will release its Survey of Consumer Expectations, which provides a look into consumer’s expectations for overall inflation and prices of food, housing and energy, as well as outlooks on earnings and jobs.

13-week and 26-week bonds are also due for auction Tuesday.