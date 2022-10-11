Call of Duty: Warzone – Best Lienna 57 Loadout and Class

Do you want to know the best Lienna 57 loadout and class in Call of Duty Warzone? Call of Duty Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. The game was released on March 10, 2020, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Warzone 2.0 will be released on November 16, 2022, and the beta version is available for pre-order. Call of Duty Warzone added Lienna 57 with the updates on October 06, 2022. This guide will show you the best Loadout and class for the Lienna 57 in Call of Duty Warzone.

What is Lienna 57 In Call of Duty?

The Lienna 57 is an excellent weapon for close to medium-range combat. It has high damage, a fast rate of fire, and low recoil. In close quarters, the high fire and low recoil rate make the Lienna 57 a very dangerous weapon. In medium-range combat, the Lienna 57 is still a great weapon. The significant damage and fast rate of fire make the Lienna 57 a dangerous weapon in medium-range combat. It is a favorite weapon of Gabriel T. Rorke as a newly introduced character in the October 06 updates.

Related:

Call of Duty Warzone Last Stand Update Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Warzone – Best Lienna 57 Loadout

It would be best to consider Lienna 57s’ compact frame when you think of the best Loadout for this gun. Here is the best Loadout for Lienna 57.

Muzzle: Shrouded Barrel

Barrel: FREI 432 Shrouded

Optic: G16 2.5x

Magazine: Clouser 50-round Mag

Stock: Baumann 88 Padded

Under Barral: M1941 Hand Stop

Rear Grip: On-Hand

Ammunition: Subsonic

Perk1: Tight Grip

Perk2: Fully loaded

The shrouded barrel helps conceal your position, while the G16 optic ensures you can hit targets at long range. The Clouser magazine provides plenty of firepower, and the padded stock helps to absorb recoil. The On-Hand rear grip gives you extra control, and the subsonic ammunition ensures you have silent shots. Finally, the Tight Grip and Fully Loaded perks help prepare your weapon for action. With this Loadout, you’ll be equipped for anything Warzone offers.

Call of Duty: Warzone – Best Lienna 57 Class

The best Lienna 57 class is the same as the best SMG class in Warzone. This class is designed for close-quarters combat and is equipped with an Owen Gun or MP7.

Primary weapon: Lienna 57

Secondary Weapon: MP7 or Owen Gun

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stim

Perk1: Double time

Perk2:OverKill

Perk3: Amped

The Call of Duty: Warzone Lienna 57 best Class setup is for close-quarters combat and maximum damage output. The primary weapon is the Lienna 57, a high-powered submachine gun that excels at close range. The MP7 or Owen Gun are both excellent choices for secondary weapons, depending on your preferences. For lethal weapons, Semtex is a good choice for its explosive damage, while for tactical weapons, Stim can be useful for quick healing and getting back into the fight. For perks, Double Time will help you move faster and stay alive longer, while Overkill will give you the ability to carry two primary weapons. Finally, Amped will allow you to swap weapons more quickly and get the drop on your enemies.

That’s all for our guide on the best Vienna 57 loadout and class in Call of Duty Warzone. Be sure to check back soon, as we will release more guides on the best types and loadouts for each weapon in the game. Do you have a favorite loadout or class that you like to use with the Vienna 57? Let us know in the comments below.

Call of Duty Warzone is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Sources: ProGameGuides, WhosImmortal , DEXERTO