Dan Wootton fumes at ‘virtue-signallers’ Lineker and Beckham in rant

GB News host Dan Wootton frequently slams the footballers for their political comments and what he deems “virtue-signalling,” but with the November World Cup taking place in Qatar, a country that has also been widely criticised for its poor human rights record, attitude towards women and draconian laws on homosexuality, Dan labelled the three as “preachers” and ordered them to “stay out of politics”.

Lineker has previously spoken out against the Middle Eastern nation, but next month he will be presenting at the next World Cup to cover the sports event.

Ever since the decision was made, the former football star and others have been accused of hypocrisy.

During Monday’s GB News, Dan fumed: “You do not get a bigger trio of virtue-signallers these days,” while referring to the three footballers.

“I feel like you can’t switch on the television or watch social media without seeing either Gary Lineker, Gary Neville or David Beckham telling us that we should be supporting some sort of course.

