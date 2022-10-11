Drivers urged to avoid common fuel-saving gear trick or risk fines

Coasting is covered under Rule 122 of the Highway Code and is defined as a vehicle travelling in neutral or with the clutch pressed down. Motorists are often warned against using this method because it can reduce driver control.

Engine braking is eliminated when coasting and can lead to the speed increasing quickly when travelling downhill.

As a result, drivers may see a reduction in the effectiveness of the footbrake given the increased use.

Steering response will be affected too, with drivers seeing a notable difference, particularly on bends and corners.

It may also be more difficult to select the appropriate gear when needed.

