Drivers urged to avoid common fuel-saving gear trick or risk fines

Coasting is covered under Rule 122 of the Highway Code and is defined as a vehicle travelling in neutral or with the clutch pressed down. Motorists are often warned against using this method because it can reduce driver control.
Engine braking is eliminated when coasting and can lead to the speed increasing quickly when travelling downhill.
As a result, drivers may see a reduction in the effectiveness of the footbrake given the increased use.
Steering response will be affected too, with drivers seeing a notable difference, particularly on bends and corners.
It may also be more difficult to select the appropriate gear when needed.
“When we drive downhill in gear, our engine ECU detects that the accelerator isn’t engaged and cuts fuel from going into the fuel injectors.
“We use no fuel or very little when driving downhill in gear.
“However, when we drive downhill in neutral, our engine and wheels become disconnected.
“This forces a small amount of fuel to be sent to the engine due to the car not receiving the rotational power it needs from the wheels, instead of drawing that power directly from the wheels.”
Because they are likely to be going faster than usual, more force is required to brake over the same journey.
This means the brake discs and pads wear out at a quicker rate.
According to Fixter, the average cost to replace the front brake discs and pads is £224, with prices ranging between £140 and £400.
The back brake discs and pads will also set drivers back quite heavily, with an average price of £249.
