Drivers warned of ‘thief epidemic’ as doctor has car written off

Drivers are being warned of a “thief epidemic” that is currently hitting parts of the UK. In the latest incident, thieves struck in Woodfield Close, in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, in the early hours on October 3 stripping parts off a Toyota Aygo.

Lauren, who asked for her second name to remain anonymous, said the theft was particularly upsetting as the car was a 21st birthday present from her grandmother.

She said she had kept the car meticulously with not a dent or scratch.

But then criminals struck stopping the doctor, who works at a Birmingham hospital, from getting to work on Monday.

And the car was immediately written off by insurers despite only being six years old.

