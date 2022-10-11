EastEnders spoilers: Jack Branning kisses Sam after assaulting Denzel

Unbeknown to Jack, Denzel had told Amy he wanted to take things slowly, but Jack did not stop to ask them.

The family tries to calm an incensed Jack down and Amy insists nothing happened between them, but he will not listen.

Even Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson), Kim Fox (Tameka Hemson) and Denise cannot stop his anger as he continues to pin the schoolboy up against the wall.

As Amy receives a furious rant from her father, it’s left to Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) and Howie to offer support to the young Denzel.