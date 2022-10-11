Electric car owners call for major changes to public EV chargers

A campaign has been launched calling on Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan to introduce minimum personal safety standards at electric vehicle charging locations. The urgent call aims to help protect women and vulnerable drivers while charging their EVs at any of the 33,000 public chargers across the UK.

The standard would require EV charging locations to be well-lit with monitored CCTV cameras and emergency contact buttons as a minimum.

EV locations that meet this standard would be identified with a kitemark so drivers know they can use them with confidence at night or when they are alone.

The campaign follows a survey of drivers which found that 80.3 percent feel vulnerable when charging their electric car and 62.9 percent don’t think security measures at charge points are adequate.

A further 88.5 percent have chosen not to use a charge point because they felt unsafe at the location.

READ MORE: Drivers warned of ‘thief epidemic’ as doctor has car written off