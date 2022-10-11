Emma Raducanu agrees deal with Andy Murray’s ex-coach

Emma Raducanu is reportedly set to work with Andy Murray’s ex-coach Jez Green after ditching former Russian player Dmitry Tursunov. The Briton, who won last year’s US Open at the age of 18, only began working with Tursunov at the end of July.

Raducanu burst onto the scene in the summer of 2021 when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon, before retiring from her clash with Ajla Tomljanovic due to breathing difficulties. The Briton’s setback didn’t hamper the early months of her professional career, however, and she was remarkably crowned US Open champion last September after getting the better of Leylah Fernandez in the final.

Raducanu breezed through three qualifying matches just to take her place at last year’s US Open. And she didn’t drop a single set in any of the 10 matches she played at Flushing Meadows.

The teenage sensation was then tipped to enjoy a trophy-laden career in the game. But she has struggled to repeat the form she illustrated in New York amid a whole host of injury problems and coaching changes.

