FIFA 23 TOTW 4 – Release time, predictions for Team of the Week cards

FIFA 23 TOTW 4 is out soon, with the new Team of the Week cards available in packs at 6pm UK time on Wednesday October 12. And ahead of the latest Team of the Week cards being released predictions have been made about which players will be included in the new squad. If you haven’t purchased the latest EA game yet though make sure you check out our FIFA 23 review to find out if it’s worth getting.

In a post online Futbin has given their predictions for which players will be included in FIFA 23 TOTW 4 – and plenty of Premier League players could get new cards.

Among the EPL stars who could get a new TOTW card is Gabriel Martinelli who put in a star showing in the North London derby over the weekend.

Other Premier League players who could get FIFA 23 TOTW 4 cards include Joao Cancelo and Bruno Guimaraes.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund’s Anthony Modeste could also get a new Team of the Week card after a dramatic performance in Der Klassiker.

Coming on as a substitute, the French striker managed to miss an absolute sitter before equalising with the final touch of the game.

You can find details on the full FIFA 23 TOTW 4 predictions below…