Flint awarded $4 million in public safety-related grant funding

FLINT, MI — The City of Flint has received $4 million in new grant funding for two public safety-related programs, Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The grants include $1.5 million from the Department of Justice for a Community Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative and $2.5 million from the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

The community-based violence prevention initiative will free up dollars from the police department that were being used to make connections with the community to be used for other things, Neeley said.

In the first year, the city will create a plan to execute with community partners like schools, faith-based organizations and community organizations, Chief Resilience Officer Lottie Ferguson said.

“This grant aims to implement evidence informed strategies to reduce and prevent violent crimes in the city,” Ferguson said. “We are doing a full court press on community involvement and the reduction of violent crime.”

The $2.5 million grant will help the Flint police address its backlog of sexual assault kits that still need to be tested. It’ll also allow investigators to continue forensic genetic genealogy testing, which can help identify suspects in cold cases.

There are anywhere from 450 to 500 untested sexual assault kits, Flint police Sgt. Mona Patterson, who leads the sexual assault cold case division, said.

