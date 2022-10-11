Full list of banned dog breeds in the UK after fatal attacks





Around 10 million people in the United Kingdom own a dog, but it is illegal to own certain breeds – including pitbull terriers. Additionally, it is against the law to sell, give away, abandon, or breed pitbull terriers, Japanese tosa, dogo Argentino, and fila Brasilerio in the country.

According to the RSPCA, there is no hard evidence that one breed is more aggressive than another. That being said, in 1991, the Dangerous Dogs Act came into force, which banned four dog breeds. These are the pitbull terrier, Japanese tosa, dogo Argentino, and fila Brasilerio, reports Liverpool Echo.

On the government website it states whether a dog is a banned type depends on what it looks like, rather than its breed or name. For example, if a dog matches many of the characteristics of a pit bull terrier, it may be a banned type. Section 3 of the Dangerous Dogs Act (1991) also makes it a criminal offence of allowing any dog (i.e. of any breed or type) to be dangerously out of control in a public place or a place to where it is not allowed. However, there is a little known exemption. A dog which looks like a banned breed is allowed to live, should it pass a court behavioural assessment and prove it can live happily and peacefully in the community.

It comes as a woman died last week after being attacked by multiple dogs. Ann Dunn was mauled to death by American Bulldogs at a property in the Vauxhall area of Liverpool. Emergency services were called to the address at around 4.25pm on October 3, where they tried to save the 65-year-old’s life. Paramedics fought to keep Ann alive, but her injuries were so serious that she was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also attended and cordoned off the scene, from Vauxhall Road to Alderney Road, as an investigation into the incident was launched.