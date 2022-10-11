Gabby Logan opens up on ‘detrimental’ party lifestyle

Gabby Logan is one of the most recognisable faces on TV after her successful sports journalism, presenter and former international rhythmic gymnast career. Her bubbly and confident persona has drawn in many fans over the years, ever since she first evolved on TV in 1996 when she was headhunted by Sky Sports. However, Gabby has opened up about the detrimental effect her party lifestyle could have had on her career.

Gabby spent two years at Sky when she first joined in 1996 and had a successful career that kickstarted her future.

However, the TV star has opened up about her move to London, which she claimed was the start of a detrimental party lifestyle.

She explained: “There was a bit of self-destruct. I wasn’t abusing drugs [and] I wasn’t worried about becoming an alcoholic, but I didn’t treat myself very well.

“I wasn’t in positive relationships,” she told Radio Times.

