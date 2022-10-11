Get an Amazon Echo for under £2 using Prime Day trick





If you’re looking for the best Prime Day 2 deals around you need to know about an incredible offer on Amazon’s 3rd gen Echo Dot. The veteran Alexa-powered smart speaker usually costs £39.99 but for the second Prime Day sale of the year – which is running on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 – the price has been slashed to £16.99. And that’s not all, as if you head to money-saving website TopCashback you’ll get a further £15 discount which brings the price down to under £2. Yes, really!

This limited-time deal is only available during the October 2022 Prime Day sales, so there are only hours left to take advantage of the offer. If you want to get an Amazon Echo Dot for under £2 then the first thing you need to do is head to the TopCashback website. You’ll need to sign-up as a new member to claim a £15 new member bonus that currently is being offered for the Prime Day sales. Then, you will simply need to head to the Amazon hub page on the TopCashback website and – while signed in to your new account – click ‘Get Cashback’ next to Echo devices.

Doing this will redirect you to the Amazon website. You will then need to find the third generation Echo Dot listed online and complete your order. Once you’ve done that it will take seven days for the cashback you’ve earned to be topped up on your TopCashback account. You’ll then be able to withdraw the funds by transferring them to your bank account, by moving them to a PayPal account or by topping up a gift card. When you factor in all the cashback you’ll earn from this order, the Echo Dot will only cost you £1.64. That’s thanks to the £15 new member bonus along with the 2.5 percent cashback rate TopCashback offers on orders of Amazon first-party products. If you’ve not heard of TopCashback before but love a good bargain then you really need to add this site to the list of webpages you regularly visit. TopCashback partners with thousands of online retailers such as Amazon, Argos and Currys to offer cashback to its users.

The money-saving website then receives a commission for directing its users to online stores, which it very generously shares with its millions of users. Depending on which store you visit you’ll either be able to earn cashback on a select range of lines or almost everything that’s listed to buy. In the case of Amazon UK TopCashback offers cashback rates on Amazon’s first-party devices. So even if you’re not interested in an Echo Dot you can still get money off other Amazon products during the current Prime Day sales. Right now you can also get a Fire TV Stick for under £5 as well as over £15 off Kindle ereaders, the Echo Show and Fire tablets. This £15 new member bonus ends at 11.59pm on Tuesday October 12 so if you’re interested make sure you sign-up before then.