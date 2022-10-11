Get Echo Dot for under £5 – bag an Amazon speaker for ludicrous price





For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the price of the Echo Dot smart speaker, with the 2020 model reduced from £49.99 to just £19.99. That’s already one of the best Prime Day 2 deals around today. However, things get even better. You can discount that price cut by an extra £15, bringing the cost of the Echo Dot down to under £5. To get the Alexa smart speaker for such a low price, you’ll need to head to money-saving website TopCashback and sign-up as a new member.

The website – which offers users cashback when they purchase from thousands of retailers it partners with – is currently offering a £15 new member signing on bonus. This, coupled with the existing Echo Dot deal Amazon is running, brings the price of the Echo Dot down to under £5. This limited-time deal is only available for the Prime Day sales so if you want to grab the Alexa-powered speaker at a bargain price then make sure you don’t delay. The next Prime Day sales are taking place today, Tuesday October 11 and will continue for 48 hours. To get an Echo Dot for under £5 you first of all need to head to the TopCashback website and then sign-up as a new member.

After doing that you will need to head to the Amazon hub page on the TopCashback website and – while signed in – click ‘Get Cashback’ next to Echo devices. You will then be redirected to the Amazon UK website. Simply find the Echo Dot you’re after and purchase it. Once you’ve done that it will take seven days for the cashback you’ve earned from this order to be topped up in your TopCashback account. This money can then be withdrawn by transferring it to your bank account, to a PayPal account or by topping up a gift card. If you’ve been curious about Alexa speakers for a while this deal offers you a great way to try out a smart home device without breaking the bank.

The 4th gen Echo Dot was first released back in October 2020 and introduced a big redesign over its predecessor. Unlike the disc shape of the previous model the 4th gen Echo Dot ushered in an eye-catching new ball design which offers improved sound quality. This design is seen once again on the 5th generation Echo Dot speakers which recently were unveiled by Amazon with pre-orders live now. But the latest Echo Dot speakers – which offer better sound quality and other upgrades – are priced from £54.99. If you don’t want to spend that much, but still want a relatively new Echo Dot at a great price, then this TopCashback and Amazon deal can’t be beaten.