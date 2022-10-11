Categories
Business

Giles Martin says that he could only remix The Beatles’ Revolver album in stereo because of Peter Jackson’s AI-powered audio separation technology: “It opened the door”

Originally developed for the Get Back documentary series, and later used by Paul McCartney so that he could ‘duet’ with John Lennon at the Glastonbury Festival, Peter Jackson’s AI-powered audio separation technology has now been called upon by producer Giles Martin for his new stereo mix of The Beatles’ Revolver album.

Martin had already remixed Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, the White Album, Abbey Road and Let It Be, but thought that, due to the fact that The Beatles only had access to 4-track recorders when they created Revolver in 1966, that album and others, such as Rubber Soul, were off the table, because multiple instruments (guitars, bass, drums, etc) were bounced onto a single track.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.