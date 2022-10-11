Harry opens up on unusual addition to family for Archie’s playtime





Prince Harry spoke about an unusual addition to his family while on a video call with an extraordinary child. Last week, the Duke of Sussex chatted from his home in California with the winners of this year’s WellChild Awards, the yearly event held by his patronage WellChild to put the spotlight on outstanding children living with life-limiting illnesses.

Clips from those chats show that, among them, was Shakira, an adorable child who has braved 46 operations while battling a tumour and a rare brain infection. The winner of the award, who communicated through the British Sign Language, displayed an adorable balloon shaped like a giraffe in her living room where the video call took place. That sight prompted Prince Harry to ask Shakira more about the giraffe. He said: “How long have you had that giraffe for? Because Archie has got a giraffe as well that has lasted a very long time. We call him Gerald.”

Harry looked stunned when he learned that giraffe came from the award night, held on September 8, and joked with WellChild's Matt James about the strong helium used for the balloons. During the call with Shakira, Harry became visibly emotional as he hailed her parents for their strength in supporting their daughter with a smile on their face. He said: "I don't know, because I am not in the same situation as you guys, but having worked with this charity for over a decade I do know how hard it is and full respect and hats off to you guys. "Because the kids are always the ones who somehow manage to power through every single day with a smile on their face. And it's the parents, it's the mums and the dads and the brothers and sisters the ones who I felt, I always seemed to think have it the hardest.

"So I just want you to know that I know that, we recognise the personal sacrifice that you guys put through every single day, and how hard it has been and how hard it continues to be, just incredible, I can't begin to imagine what you guys have been through. "So I hope that you got something out of the night and I am glad to see that award on the table and Shakira looking great." Prince Harry had also mentioned his children Archie and Lilibet 'Lili' Diana during another call with an extraordinary WellChild winner – Henry. The brilliant four-year-old asked the royal a few questions, including how his children were doing.

He replied: "In answer to your question Henry, Archie is very very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great." Archie turned three in May while Lili celebrated her first birthday in the UK, as it fell during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations held for the late Queen during the first weekend of June. The Duke, who during his video calls apologised to the children and their parents for not being able to attend the Awards, missed the event as it took place on the same day Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle. Harry, who was meant to head to the event in London with his wife Meghan Markle, rushed to Scotland after learning the Queen's health had worsened but sadly arrived after she had already passed away.