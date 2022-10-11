How I learnt to stop worrying and love economic orthodoxy

This article is an on-site version of our Inside Politics newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday.

October is the new November: Kwasi Kwarteng will lay out his fiscal plans on 31 October, part of a series of measures designed to reassure markets and get the Tory party back on track. Conservative misery is Labour joy, of course. Some thoughts both on Kwarteng's quest for reassurance and the current state of Labour in today's note.

Laffer? I nearly started

The additional rate of tax will not be scrapped. Kwasi Kwarteng will not wait until 23 November to set out his plans to manage the UK’s public finances in greater detail. The Office of Budget Responsibility will run the rule over the chancellor’s “mini” Budget. Antonia Romeo will not be the Treasury’s new chief civil servant.

These measures all have a common aim: to convince markets that the government has both a path to fiscal discipline and a commitment to the UK’s institutions. George Parker and Chris Giles have written a great piece on the government’s attempts to claw back credibility. There’s a lot in it, but this quote from a former Conservative Treasury minister gets right down to the core of the issue:

“The sums don’t add up. You can do it on the back of a fag packet. It’s not going to work. You can be nice to the OBR, the Treasury, the Bank of England, but the numbers are the substantive thing.”

Happily, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has set out exactly how much the sums don’t add up: if you want to keep the Truss tax cuts in place, you need to find £60bn of spending cuts. The IFS estimates that even after the UK’s generous energy price cap comes to an end, government borrowing will still amount to around £103bn in 2026-27, up £71bn from the £32bn expected in March’s official forecasts, with Kwarteng’s cuts responsible for the bulk of the increase. Here’s how you might go about getting those cuts:

“Indexing working-age benefits to earnings, rather than inflation, for two years — a suggestion that has sparked a rebellion among some Conservative MPs — would save £13bn. Cutting investment spending to 2 per cent of gross domestic product could save £14bn, although it would compromise the government’s 2.5 per cent growth target. The remaining £35bn would equate to a 15 per cent cut in all day-to-day spending on public services, according to the IFS — or, if budgets for the NHS and defence were exempt, a 27 per cent cut in all other areas, including education.”

There is no serious political prospect that the government will be able to deliver these cuts. There is an open debate about whether the government can even maintain the current spending plans, given that higher inflation means government spending does not go as far as it once did. I think you probably can ‘deliver’ real terms cuts in spending thanks to inflation because you don’t have to have a vote in parliament first, but I’m dubious that you can stay in power having done so. But that is far from certain and it may be that Truss and Kwarteng find that they have no choice but to increase public spending.

Of course, there is another alternative: the approach pursued by Rishi Sunak as chancellor of the exchequer, which was to increase taxes and government spending. But that approach is a big part of why Sunak is not prime minister right now, and the political difficulties for anyone advocating Sunak-like measures in the Conservative party haven’t gone away.

The path to credibility does not run through a change in the Treasury’s top dog, or what the top rate of tax is, but a complete and sincere change in economic policy that only a new leader can provide — and it is far from clear that the Conservative party as a whole is willing or able to accept a new approach, even though there is a large appetite for a change of leader.

Jas be having you

How much should you read into about the deselection of Sam Tarry, a former frontbencher under Sir Keir Starmer, and before that a main backroom figure in Jeremy Corbyn’s 2016 leadership campaign and Angela Rayner’s 2019 one? Not much, really.

It is big news within the Labour party, because the Labour party doesn’t deselect MPs very often: no Labour MP has been deselected since 2010, when Anne Moffat was deselected in East Lothian. Starmer’s party rule book reforms strengthened the power of Labour MPs by increasing the number of parliamentary nominations would-be leadership candidates need to run for leader, but also by making it harder for Labour members to deselect their MPs.

To remove a Labour MP, you need to clear two hurdles: local parties need first to vote for the broad principle of a “full” selection, and then they need to vote for an alternative candidate in the resulting internal contest. Both have now happened in Tarry’s Ilford South seat, with Jas Athwal, the council leader, defeating him. (Though it is thought that Tarry may contest the findings in court.)

Is this a broader sign of what is going to happen to the Corbynite left under Starmer? Not really. There are 32 Labour MPs who are members of the Socialist Campaign Group, the organised collection of “Corbynite” MPs in parliament, and only three, including Tarry, face any prospect of being deselected.

Tarry’s difficulties in fact, illustrate, just how unlikely it is that any Labour MP is going to be deselected at any point. He had the misfortune that Athwal, a well-liked and well-organised local opponent, had been kept out of the 2019 selection due to allegations of sexual harassment (he was later cleared), and this led to a general perception in his constituency that Tarry’s selection as an MP had been unfair. More importantly, it meant there was a clear and viable alternative candidate in the shape of Athwal.

Regardless of who leads the Labour party there are always MPs whose path to the nomination is eased or in some cases outright forced by the sitting leader. What keeps them safe, mostly, is that it is really hard to deselect a Labour MP and that there isn’t an obvious alternative lying around spare.

Some of Starmer’s allies will want to talk up the removal of Tarry, to reassure people (and businesses) who worry that the Labour party is only ever one bad hair day away from going back to its recent Corbynite past. It’s not untrue to say that the rule changes Starmer fought for and won last year make a counter-revolution less likely. But I wouldn’t read anything into Tarry’s deselection — or any other Labour deselection — beyond a reminder that an awful lot of politics, particularly internal politics, turns on local issues.

My column in today’s paper is on the debate raging across stage and screen from London’s West End to Hollywood: colour-blind casting.

Top stories today

Bank of England expands emergency bond-buying scheme | The UK central bank is to extend its programme to include index-linked gilts as it warned of “dysfunction” in the government bond market. The move follows a spike in the government’s long-term borrowing costs yesterday to the highest level since Kwasi Kwarteng’s “mini” Budget.

UK unemployment falls to lowest level since 1974 | The Office for National Statistics said today that unemployment fell to 3.5 per cent in the three months to August — down on the previous quarter and the lowest since 1974 — due to a fresh rise in economic inactivity.

Sturgeon steps up her fight for independence | Nicola Sturgeon closed the Scottish National party’s first in-person annual conference since the Covid-19 outbreak with a pledge to “never ever give up on Scottish democracy”. She said she would make Scottish independence central to the next election should the Supreme Court rule out a second referendum.

Solar farm ban could cost £20bn in lost investment, study warns | The government’s planned ban on solar farms on agricultural land in England would put up to £20bn of investment in the renewable energy industry at risk, a study has warned.