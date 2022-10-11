Jakarta Govt Awards Communities Contributing to the Environment

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The 2022 Environmentally Concerned Society Appreciation Award on Tuesday saw Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan acknowledged people who have crucial roles in looking after the environment.

“We understand that looking after the environment is a movement. Not just a government program, but a public movement,” said the governor on October 11 at the Ecovention Ancol.

The event, which is an appreciation for environmental activists who have contributed to environmental management in Jakarta, is an annual event held by the Jakarta provincial government.

Categories in the award include RW (subdistrict) Scope Waste Management, Waste Bank Management, Maggot Activists, Adiwiyata School, Climate Village, Emission Test Participants, Eco-Friendly Shopping Bags, E-Waste, and Waste Collaborator.

Anies Baswedan hopes that concern for the environment will be contagious and spread broader among society. “(Hopefully) the message will spread more widely in villages and institutions throughout Jakarta,” he explained.

MUHSIN SABILILLAH

Click here to get the latest news updates from Tempo on Google News