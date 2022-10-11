Categories
Jim Cramer goes over the best and worst Q3 performers on the Dow


Cramer says Walmart and Apple are two of the Dow's biggest winners during Q3

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter.

“Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath,” he said.

Here are the winners:

  1. Walmart
  2. Apple
  3. Home Depot
  4. Disney
  5. Chevron

Stocks have declined dramatically this year due to persistent inflation, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Covid-19 lockdowns. The market has remained volatile as Wall Street worries about a potential recession.

As for the losers, Cramer noted that many of them have high dividends.

“In a Fed-mandated bear market like this one … dividends, well, they offer you no protection whatsoever,” he said, adding that high-yielding stocks can be even more dangerous than lower yielders, because a high yield is a sign the company might need to cut the payout.

Here are the losers:

  1. Intel
  2. Verizon
  3. Nike
  4. Walgreens
  5. IBM

Disclaimer: Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares of Apple and Disney.

