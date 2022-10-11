John Cleese ‘amused’ by BBC ‘ending’ his interview after ‘cancel’ jibe

John Cleese told fans he was “amused” after BBC Radio 4 seemingly cut his interview short as he claimed he’d be “cancelled” if he had a show on there again. The 82-year-old discussed his move to GB News with presenter Amol Rajan, who wrapped up their chat after five minutes.

Speaking of joining GB News, the actor said: “The nice thing about talking to the GB News audience is they may not be used to hearing the sort of things I’ll be saying.

“But the only thing is, the BBC haven’t come to me and said, ‘Would you like to have one of our shows?’

“And if they did I would say, ‘Not on your nelly’ because I wouldn’t get five minutes into the show before I’d be cancelled or censored.”

Amol chimed in, saying: “Well, we’ve given you five minutes today and I can promise you you haven’t been censored yet.”

