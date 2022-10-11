John Cleese ‘amused’ by BBC ‘ending’ his interview after ‘cancel’ jibe

John Cleese told fans he was “amused” after BBC Radio 4 seemingly cut his interview short as he claimed he’d be “cancelled” if he had a show on there again. The 82-year-old discussed his move to GB News with presenter Amol Rajan, who wrapped up their chat after five minutes.
Speaking of joining GB News, the actor said: “The nice thing about talking to the GB News audience is they may not be used to hearing the sort of things I’ll be saying.
“But the only thing is, the BBC haven’t come to me and said, ‘Would you like to have one of our shows?’
“And if they did I would say, ‘Not on your nelly’ because I wouldn’t get five minutes into the show before I’d be cancelled or censored.”
Amol chimed in, saying: “Well, we’ve given you five minutes today and I can promise you you haven’t been censored yet.”
Quickly wrapping up the chat, he added: “At that, I think we should leave it.”
Taking to his Twitter after, John seemingly implied the irony of the BBC cutting his interview short after he criticised them.
He wrote: “I was amused that the moment I really criticised the BBC yesterday, the interview was brought to a rapid end.
“Before we had talked about the things we had planned to talk about ten minutes earlier.”
In response to a now deleted tweet, he added that he didn’t expect the first question of the interview to be about woke which, he claimed, wasn’t initially planned to discuss on air.
John also retweeted a post from Foundmypeace, who typed: “Well I guess they weren’t ready to hear the truth.”
The actor went on to criticise the BBC in a series of posts, one in which he said he knew people working there who believed it was “a terrible mess”.
He added: “I’ve had a very low opinion of the BBC for over 20 years.
