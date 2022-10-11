JoJo Siwa’s Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Surprised Her In The Middle Of Disney World And Asked To Make Things Official

While the couple have been linked since August, they decided to hold off on labeling their relationship.
“Avery and I, if you can’t tell already, we really, really like each other… We both really just wanted to enjoy having fun and take our time working our way up to the title of girlfriends,” JoJo explained in a recent vlog.
That all changed last week when Avery officially asked JoJo to be her girlfriend — and she did it in the cutest way.
During a trip to Disney World, Avery popped the question by having JoJo’s family hold up a giant sign while the duo took a ride on a boat car in Lake Buena Vista.
JoJo looked totally shocked when she saw the sign — and obviously said yes!
She even teared up during the rest of the boat ride and again later at dinner.
“I’d be insane if I said no. You’re the best girl in the world!” JoJo sweetly said later in the vlog.
It really looks like JoJo is truly happy with Avery, and I love that for her.
Congrats to JoJo and Avery!
