Kaley Cuoco Is Expecting Her First Child With “Ozark” Actor Tom Pelphrey


Kaley revealed that she’s expecting a “baby girl” with partner and Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey in an Instagram post announcing the news.

“💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!”

Kaley also shared a photo of Tom holding a onesie that says, “I love my daddy”…

A picture of the two of them kissing while holding “Mama bear” and “Papa bear” mugs…

Several photos of Kaley and Tom brandishing pregnancy tests…

And a photo of a photo of Tom cradling Kaley’s baby bump. Cute!

You’ll recall that Kaley and Tom just went official with their relationship earlier this year — May, to be exact.

And now they’re expecting a baby! Congratulations to the happy couple.





