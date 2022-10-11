Kim Kardashian Got Booed By The Crowd At A Los Angeles Rams Game

Over the weekend, Kim attended the football game with her son Saint and some of his friends.
The group was sitting in a VIP box enjoying the game when Kim was shown on the Jumbotron — and the crowd didn’t seem to be about it.
Moments after Kim’s face appeared and she blew a kiss, the crowd’s cheers morphed into booing.
In the video, captured by People sportswriter Natasha Dye, Kim could be seen continuing to smile and wave as the boos got louder before one of Saint’s friends jumped into the shot.
Thankfully, Kim and Saint didn’t seem too fazed by the whole thing and looked as if they had a great time during the rest of the game.
Saint and his pal even got to check out the Rams’ Vince Lombardi Trophy and later went down to the field.
It unfortunately seems as if a lot of celebs have had to deal with rude crowds — but definitely have also figured out how to handle it like pros!
