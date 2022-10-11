King Charles coronation plans as bank holiday hopes dashed

The publication reported today that ministers have decided against another extra bank holiday following “high-level discussions”.

Discussions considered a “range of factors” such as “clashes with sporting events, the availability of Westminster Abbey and the Archbishop of Canterbury and “the likelihood of favourable weather conditions”.

Ministers have thus reportedly agreed it is “highly unlikely” that they will allocate an additional bank holiday.

Britons can expect eight bank holidays next year, and two will fall during coronation month.