King Charles’ coronation to break with a recent royal tradition





King Charles will be officially crowned as the head of Britain on May 6 as announced by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The ceremony will be held on May 6 in 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

However, the grand ceremony will break with a recent royal tradition, a news report has claimed. While most of the coronation ceremony has taken place on weekdays, this one will be slightly different and will be held on a Saturday. Next year’s coronation will be the first for almost 70 years – the last being for Elizabeth II in June 1953 – and the first held on a Saturday since Edward VII in 1902. According to a news report by Hello!, the late Queen’s coronation took place on a Tuesday, while her father, King George VI, was coronated on a Wednesday, with King George V’s coronation taking place on a Thursday.

King Edward VIII did not have a coronation before his abdication less than a year into the role. The last coronation to take place on a weekend was that of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, which took place on Saturday 9 August 1902, over a century ago. The coronation was, however, originally due to take place on Thursday June 26 1902, but it had to be postponed after the King developed an abdominal abscess that required surgery. Before that, the last weekend coronation was that of Queen Elizabeth I, which took place on Sunday January 15 all the way back in 1559. READ MORE: Prince Harry cornered over cancellation of tell-all memoir over money

The Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over the anointing, blessing and consecration of King Charles. Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation service lasted almost three hours but royal sources suggest that next year’s ceremony will be shorter, more diverse and with a much smaller number of guests. The late Queen’s coronation became a turning point for television audiences for big events, with more than 20 million people in the UK watching the service being televised for the first time.