Legendary artist Vincent van Gogh launched into Web3

On Monday, the Vincent van Gogh Sites Foundation (VGSF), which promotes the Dutch post-impressionist painter’s work, launched its first collection of NFTs in collaboration with Web3 startup Appreciator.io, which is based in Hong Kong.

Six multi-media artworks, each based on locations associated with van Gough, were unveiled by the Foundation. There are currently 84 copies available as NFTs, each featuring a digital scan of a leaf from a related heritage site and a 3D animation of a van Gogh painting.

In keeping with the project’s focus on preservation, the animation depicts the leaf enclosed in a glass display.

According to Frank van den Eijnden, the director of the VGSF, the organization intends to eventually offer 39 distinct works of art based on monuments from Van Gogh’s homeland.

This is done with the intention of spreading the artist’s legacy to younger patrons and creators without the constraints of distance and travel.

Since the technology’s introduction in 2021, NFTs have been used for charity and fundraising. The Giving Block, a crypto donation site that helps charities raise money through digital assets, said in 2021 that it processed over US$12.3 million in donations from the NFT community.

Prints, certificates from the Foundation, and, for some, a handcrafted wooden box with a silver-coated leaf are among the tangible mementos offered to purchasers of the van Gogh NFTs.

Next year, some collectors will also be invited to a workshop in the Netherlands to see some of the NFTs‘ heritage sites. Chief curator and artist Tomas Snels stated, they went from physical to digital, and then back to the physical elements.

50 percent of the NFT proceeds will go directly to the Foundation

According to Appreciator.io founder Emily Cheung, between 30 and 50 percent of the proceeds from the NFTs will go directly to the Foundation and to local artist collaborators who will be invited to help design the upcoming van Gogh 39 NFTs and participate in future projects.

She went on to say that they can use the NFT technologies to help them create meaningful collectibles, which will link back to real-life preservation projects.

According to Cheung, NFTs also represents an innovative new donation model for traditional art institutions that can also assist with marketing and raising awareness of initiatives.

According to data provided by the blockchain analytics company Dune Analytics, the trading volume of NFTs reached its highest point in January but had since decreased by 97% as of September.

However, numerous organizations continue to use the assets for fundraising.

According to a Cathay press release, the airline Cathay Pacific International of Hong Kong and the eco-friendly NFT platform Articoin launched an NFT project in June of this year with the local non-profit organization The Hub Hong Kong to assist in fund-raising for the non-profit.

According to Adam Chen, head of the curation at Appreciator.io, NFTs can help the art world connect with younger, more digitally inclined audiences in addition to reaching new donors. You must embrace technology if you want to interact with younger generations.