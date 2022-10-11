Letter: Environment taking back seat to apartments in Ogden

A large apartment complex is being built around us. When the project was presented to the Ogden City Council in 2020, a tree study of the property was requested by a neighbor. The report was never received.

Several weeks ago I watched as a hydro unit ripped 12+ trees along a fence line on the property. The trees were 50-60 ft. high. So much damage was done to our environment that day. Trees cool, help reduce pollution and serve as a wind break.

Projects like this just add more asphalt and cement which don’t help our environment.

An article in the Standard Examiner Sept. 22 “How did the Great Salt Lake crisis happen?” had an interesting comment by a Mr. Wang, “The only way the warming rate can be stopped is if we reach so-called carbon neutral.” This means that any carbon dioxide released into the air needs to be offset by something “as simple as planting more trees.”

Building projects in Ogden should be required to have a tree study before development can be approved. Keep as many trees as we can.

Is apartment building in Ogden out of control? Where is the water coming from to service these apartments?

Lynda Henderson

Ogden

