Mbappe betrayed by PSG as exit demand gives Liverpool and Chelsea hope

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly desperate to leave Paris Saint-Germain, despite penning a new deal at the club earlier this year. The France international wants to leave as early as the January transfer window due to his ‘broken’ relationship with the club.

According to Marca, Mbappe has told PSG that he feels ‘betrayed’ by them and would like to leave the club and could be granted that wish. However, they have already informed the 23-year-old that they would not entertain any offers from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have been desperate to sign the forward over the past few years and came very close to securing his signature before he extended his deal with PSG. Mbappe is thought to remain keen on playing for Madrid one day, though Les Parisiens have been honest and said that they will not entertain offers from the La Liga outfit.

The relationship between owners Florentino Perez and Nasser Al Khelaifi has not ‘existed for a long time’, with neither of the pair willing to build bridges. Thus, the report states that Liverpool could be Mbappe’s only option, with Jurgen Klopp a long-term admirer of the forward and has shown a great deal of interest in signing him previously.

