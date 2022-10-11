Meghan and Harry can only ‘get out’ of book deal with Charles help





King Charles could be the only person to to get the Sussexes out of their deals with Penguin Random House and Netflix, a royal biographer has claimed. Following the Queen’s death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly struggling to cancel and edit their deals with the two giants because of their alleged lack of revenue streams. Without help from the new King, the couple might be forced to go ahead with their projects and enter in collision course with the Royal Family.

Royal biographer Tom Bower told GB News: “I don’t see how the Sussexes can give up both the Netflix and the book deals. “They wouldn’t be living in a Montecito cottage. They’d be likely living somewhere downtown LA in a little hovel. “That’s their problem. They’re stuck now. “But the truth is that the only way I can conceive of Harry getting out of it now is if Charles would bail him out.”

Mr Bower said: “Somehow, he’d have to pay off Netflix, he’d have to pay off the Radom House publishers. That would cost millions of dollars or pounds. “But Harry might give that to him in return for a signed agreement never to knock the Royal Family again. “That’s the only thing I can imagine to actually end this confrontation.” READ MORE: Prince Harry cornered over cancellation of tell-all memoir over money