Meghan Markle and Harry blow as Americans back Kate and Prince William





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dealt a blow as new polling suggests Americans would prefer Kate and Prince William as their King and Queen if they were subjects of the British monarchy. The exclusive polls by the Democracy Institute for Express.co.uk found 60 percent of respondents would want the Princess of Wales to be Queen and 57 percent backed the Prince of Wales as King.

In comparison, 26 percent said they would want the Duchess of Sussex as Queen and 11 percent picked the Duke of Sussex as King. However, former Suits actress Meghan was more popular than Queen Consort Camilla, who was chosen by 14 percent of respondents. Meanwhile, Harry came behind King Charles who received 31 percent of votes, but was in front of his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew on just one percent. The findings come as the Sussexes are living in the US after quitting royal duties two years ago.

Commenting on the polls, director of the Democracy Institute, Patrick Basham, said: “Meghan Markle has in terms of her status as a royal, how Americans view her as part of the Royal Family, she has two groups of supporters. “She has your patriotic Americans, she’s American, it could be anyone who’s American, they would say they prefer her as Queen, as we asked in the poll than Kate for example. Mr Basham said the “larger group” of her supporters are younger Americans who are “woke”. He added: “They see her as something of the poster royal for that. The fact she’s American is a bonus, but they would choose someone with that profile and those views she espouses and ascribes to over someone who is American who had politically incorrect views.

“So that’s where her support comes from. But in a poll like this she loses quite handsomely because Kate appeals to a very different type of American and there are far more of those. “Kate is the sort of quintessential what most Americans think of as a young English lady. “They can see Kate continuing to become more and more central to the Royal Family in terms of its public profile.” It comes as the Sussexes are pursuing new lives of personal and financial freedom across the pond after stepping back as working royals in March 2020.

The couple have set up home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito with their two children. Harry and Meghan’s post-royal careers include lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify. Meanwhile, William and Kate are set to visit the US later this year as the heir to throne takes his Earthshot Prize to Boston in December. A further poll by the Democracy Institute for Express.co.uk suggests Americans do not think Charles will be a better monarch than the late Queen. Some 65 percent said no, 22 percent said yes and 13 percent were unsure. The Democracy Institute polled 1,500 US voters from September 27 to 29.