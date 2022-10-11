Messi’s ‘zero’ relationship with Barcelona president could influence summer move – report

Earlier this month, journalist Veronica Brunati made a huge claim stating that Lionel Messi will be a Barcelona player on July 1, 2023, when his contract with PSG will expire. The report was met with a lot of excitement as Brunati is close to the Argentine superstar and his camp.

However, it seems like the journalist has now backtracked on her previous claims, as speaking on La Sotana, Brunati has now claimed that Messi’s return to Barça next summer, at the moment, is ‘not certain’.

But it is suggested that the club remain keen on bringing the 35-year-old icon back in some capacity.

Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 after the Catalan giants could not renew his expired contract due to the club’s financial situation. The former Blaugrana captain signed for PSG on a two-year deal, which will expire at the end of the ongoing season.

It has sparked speculations about a potential return to Barcelona on a free transfer next year, with Joan Laporta talking up the possibility of such a move happening not very long ago.

It had even been claimed that talks were already underway between the two camps and that Laporta had reached out to Messi to mend their damaged relationship after the manner of his exit last year.

However, as per Veronica Brunati, the Barcelona president and Messi have not spoken with each other since the seven-time Ballon d’Or’s exit. And she further adds that the relationship between the pair is ‘zero’.

It could end up having an effect on whether Messi considers returning to Barcelona next summer of decides to extend his contract with PSG. There is the option of him going to the MLS as well, where Inter Miami FC are said to be keen.

So, as things stand, Messi’s potential return to Barcelona is uncertain and a clarity on his future could emerge in the new year, after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is out of the way.