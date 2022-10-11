Nearly half of adults want to cycle more – to cut money spent on fuel

Not only this, nearly half want to cycle more than they currently do – with 30 percent excited to rediscover the joy of cycling, while one in three (34 percent) want to reduce their carbon footprint.

In fact, 44 percent want to get on two wheels more so they can incorporate more exercise into their routines, and 40 percent want to use it as an opportunity to get more fresh air.

The research was commissioned by Chain Reaction to mark the launch of “Wreck’d n Repaired” – a pop-up which aims to help inspire cycling joy and restore pre-loved bikes.

Huw Crwys-Williams, CEO at the online cycling retailer, said: “We are setting out to help people get back on two wheels.

“There’s nothing quite like a trusty old bike full of memories, so our team of experts will be ready to reunite owners with that unrivalled feeling of riding a bike, and the epic adventures that lie ahead.”

The study also found, of those who haven’t cycled in the last 12 months, nearly one in five (18 percent) blamed a lack of confidence, while one in 20 haven’t found the time to repair their old bike.

But 48 percent of adults would like to cycle more than they currently do – even if that means learning to ride a bike in the first place.

In fact, two in five bike owners (40 percent) have one lying dormant in their garage or shed waiting to be dusted off – with a quarter (23 percent) of all adults preferring to restore a trusty old bike than buy a new one.