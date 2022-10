The Princess also opted for smart black stiletto heels, her Jimmy Choo Romy 100 Black Suede Pumps.

These retail for a sensational £550, making them more expensive than Beatrice’s blazer.

Beatrice was wearing no visible jewellery, which is unsurprising given her ears are not pierced.

This is the case for other royals, including the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles.