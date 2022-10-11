Princess Sofia of Sweden and Kate wear almost identical red looks

Fashion expert Miranda Holder explained the Princess of Wales used to be “quite partial to a luxe headband, or a ‘hatband’, for formal occasions”.

She commented “Kate used to be a fan of headbands”, but now she may have to opt for the “more traditional hat” as a better option for formal occasions.

As the Princess of Wales takes one step closer to her future role as Queen Consort after Queen Elizabeth’s death, “it is likely that we will see her wardrobe become more formal and appropriate for her position,” Miranda explained.

Princess Sofia, however, has more freedom in terms of clothing and she likes to wear headbands which are “a less formal, prettier alternative to wearing a hat”.

