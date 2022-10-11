Pro dancer on why Strictly classic needs to change ‘Like sabotage’

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this weekend and the couples are shaking off the critiques from Movie Week to tackle a new dance. Fleur East and Richie Anderson were in the dance-off, with Richie being sent home following his The Lion King performance. Gary Edwards, a professional dancer who works on Dancing with the Stars in the US, said Movie Week can be a hindrance for the contestants.
Strictly fans look forward to Movie Week every year as they enjoy watching the couples dress up in incredible costumes.
There were some fantastic performances this year, with Tyler West and Dianne Buswell topping the leaderboard with their Charleston to Flash, Bang, Wollop! from Half a Sixpence.
However, some couples struggled to give an explosive performance, with James Bye and Amy Dowden failing to wow the judges with their Guardians of the Galaxy number.
Pro dancer Gary said although he loved Movie Week, it should come further down the line in the competition.
This year, the themed week marked the third time the contestants had taken to the dancefloor.
He told Express.co.uk: “I love Movie Week, the problem is it’s too early.
“I think maybe their idea is it will give people like Tony Adams a chance, but you could remove a great dancer because he hasn’t got that entertainment wow factor.
“I would move it later on when people have already got… this week they should have their basic dance knowledge but most of them haven’t at this point.
“They are not used to dancing in public. It’s like sabotaging, you can take the best dancers out. It could have easily taken Hamza out and he deserves to stay in for a lot longer.”
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal performed a Rumba to the Jurassic Park theme tune, which sparked controversy.
“The outfits were on point but it didn’t do it for me at all, I found it a bit haphazard.
“On Movie Night all the focus was on entertainment and not enough on dancing.
“With that movie you have got to really sell it, it has got to be explosive and that definitely wasn’t explosive.”
The BBC dance competition has been airing for two decades and Gary opened up about how the show has changed over the years.
“I know I can be a bit biased because I love Arlene Phillips, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli, but the original Strictly is still the best for me,” he said.
“Because of Len it was based on dancing, you could tell the difference between panto and dance.
“Now it’s a little bit all together this year, I don’t think it’s going to be a vintage year.
“This week I wasn’t like ‘Wow I can’t wait to watch’, and that’s the first time in a long time.
“Do I think it’s diluted a little bit? Yeah, I think it needs a bit of a freshen-up.”
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday on BBC One at 6.30pm.
