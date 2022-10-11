Pro dancer on why Strictly classic needs to change ‘Like sabotage’

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this weekend and the couples are shaking off the critiques from Movie Week to tackle a new dance. Fleur East and Richie Anderson were in the dance-off, with Richie being sent home following his The Lion King performance. Gary Edwards, a professional dancer who works on Dancing with the Stars in the US, said Movie Week can be a hindrance for the contestants.

Strictly fans look forward to Movie Week every year as they enjoy watching the couples dress up in incredible costumes.

There were some fantastic performances this year, with Tyler West and Dianne Buswell topping the leaderboard with their Charleston to Flash, Bang, Wollop! from Half a Sixpence.

However, some couples struggled to give an explosive performance, with James Bye and Amy Dowden failing to wow the judges with their Guardians of the Galaxy number.

Pro dancer Gary said although he loved Movie Week, it should come further down the line in the competition.

This year, the themed week marked the third time the contestants had taken to the dancefloor.

