Queen gifted three royal brides tiaras – but Kate & Meghan missed out

In the 1980s and 1990s, the Queen and Prince Philip watched their three sons Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward tie the knot. Their respective brides, Lady Diana Spencer, Sarah Ferguson and Sophie Rhys-Jones each wore a dazzling tiara for their forays down the aisle, but unlike modern royal brides, the trio were allowed to keep their diadems.
Lady Diana Spencer was frequently pictured wearing her wedding diadem, the Spencer Tiara, after her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981.
Rather than borrow a tiara from the Queen, Diana opted for the Spencer Tiara to pay tribute to her family, hence why she was allowed to keep it after the nuptials.
The Queen was thought to have gifted Sarah Ferguson a stunning tiara of her own in 1986 to mark her marriage to Prince Andrew.
The York Tiara, an elegant scrolled diamond diadem, was worn by Sarah throughout the 1980s, and she even wore it after divorcing Andrew in 1996.
“It’s thought that the Tiara was a personal gift from her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.”
Sophie, Countess of Wessex has worn her royal wedding tiara on several occasions over the decades, and it was also thought to have been a gift from the Queen to mark her wedding in 1999.
The Anthemion Tiara is comprised of antique elements, reportedly from Queen Victoria’s Regal Circlet, repurposed to create a new diadem.
The Queen’s generous tiara gifts to her daughters-in-law were not a royal wedding tradition she continued for her grandchildren and their brides.
Kate Middleton wore the Queen’s Cartier Halo Tiara when she married Prince William in 2011, but she hasn’t been spotted wearing the diadem since.
Meghan Markle borrowed Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau Tiara for her nuptials to Prince Harry in 2018, while the Queen’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara to marry Jack Brooksbank later that year.
And another of the Queen’s grandchildren, Princess Beatrice, borrowed one of the most iconic tiaras in the Queen’s collection for her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020.
Beatrice became the third generation of royals to wear Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara for their royal wedding day when she tied the knot in Windsor.
The second generation was the Queen’s only daughter Princess Anne, who wore the piece to marry Captain Mark Phillips in 1973.
The first generation was the Queen herself who, while known as Princess Elizabeth, wore the diadem to marry the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.
All of these tiaras have remained part of the royal collection and they are likely under the possession of the Queen’s son Charles now he is King.
But some tiaras, such as the Lover’s Knot Tiara frequently worn by Kate, Princess of Wales, appear to be on long-term loans to members of the Royal Family.
