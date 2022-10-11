Queen gifted three royal brides tiaras – but Kate & Meghan missed out

In the 1980s and 1990s, the Queen and Prince Philip watched their three sons Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward tie the knot. Their respective brides, Lady Diana Spencer, Sarah Ferguson and Sophie Rhys-Jones each wore a dazzling tiara for their forays down the aisle, but unlike modern royal brides, the trio were allowed to keep their diadems.

Lady Diana Spencer was frequently pictured wearing her wedding diadem, the Spencer Tiara, after her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981.

Rather than borrow a tiara from the Queen, Diana opted for the Spencer Tiara to pay tribute to her family, hence why she was allowed to keep it after the nuptials.

The Queen was thought to have gifted Sarah Ferguson a stunning tiara of her own in 1986 to mark her marriage to Prince Andrew.

The York Tiara, an elegant scrolled diamond diadem, was worn by Sarah throughout the 1980s, and she even wore it after divorcing Andrew in 1996.

READ MORE: Prince George’s new school faces backlash from furious parents