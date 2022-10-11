Repair Shop’s Jay Blades excites fans as he teases ‘very special’ news

Fans of the pair could not contain their excitement, with Twitter user Big_David_F saying: “Will be glued to the TV for this special announcement!”

X__Sassy__X wrote: “Good morning Jay, will be watching looking forward to it.”

During their interview, Jay and Will revealed that King Charles III is set to make a cameo on their show in an episode filmed back in Autumn 2021 that was centered around his love of preserving heritage.

Jay recently gave fans an insight into what shooting The Repair Shop was like as he revealed a major filming secret about his outfit choices during an appearance on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh.