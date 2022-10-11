Richard Hammond on being forced to sell his ‘really precious cars’

The Grand Tour star Richard Hammond, 52, previously boasted a vast collection of flash cars including a Porsche, a Bentley and a Lotus Espirit Sport. However, the presenter had to sell his classic vehicles last year in order to raise money for his restoration workshop, The Smallest Cog.

Speaking at the time, Richard told his fans that it “hurt” to say goodbye to his cars, but he knew it was for a “good cause”.

He said: “I’ve taken the plunge; I’m taking a risk. I’m putting my money where my mouth is.

“It is with a very heavy heart that they go, as they have a great deal of personal sentimental value.

“But they will be funding the future development of the business and giving life back to countless other classic vehicles.”

