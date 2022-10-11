Rumor: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Could Feature Warzone’s Most-Hated Skin

A recent leak for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 indicates that the controversial operator Roze will be making her return to Warzone. While Activision recently held an event for its latest Call of Duty title, followed closely by a beta, there are still a lot of details that remain under wraps. However, as the release date rapidly approaches, new trailers and information for Modern Warfare 2 are coming at a much quicker pace.





Still, new rumors and leaks continue to arrive each day, offering new details to those eager to learn more ahead of the Modern Warfare 2 launch later this month. One of the more prolific leakers inside of the Call of Duty community is TheGhostOfHope, who has been fairly active of late on Twitter. Recently, Hope indicated that Activision is planning new Modern Warfare 2 campaign DLC to arrive sometime in 2023. Hope’s latest rumor puts the spotlight clearly on Warzone and may have some bad news for longtime players.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 May Require a Phone Number to Play

In another Tweet relating to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, TheGhostOfHope listed out some upcoming yet unreleased operators that will be available in multiplayer and Warzone. The list included what appeared to be new characters with names like Aksel, Connor, Luna, as well as the surprising addition of real world soccer players like Messi. However, the list also included a couple of returning characters as well, including the likes of Trident operative Isabella Reyes from Vanguard and the controversial Shadow Company operator known as Rozlin “Roze” Helms.

While many of the comments showed surprise over the inclusion of soccer stars like Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Paul Pogba, wondering how they fit into a war game, more than a few comments seemed to notice Roze’s name in the list as well. Some seemed happy to have the operator back, while others were clearly not as thrilled when thinking about all of the difficulties caused by her unique Rook skin. It’s worth noting that just seeing Roze’s name in an unverified list doesn’t mean her unique Rook skin is also coming back for Modern Warfare 2.

However, this character in particular had a long history of having access to skins which many deemed to be game breaking. Her first cosmetic outfit called Rook made camping players virtually undetectable inside of dark or shadowed areas of the map thanks to the outfit being nearly all black. Throughout a period of months in 2021, the Rook skin would go from being overpowered, to nerfed, and then having the nerf be reverted by accident before ultimately being fixed again. Roze proved to be a headache for many players, and there seem to be definite worries that history could repeat itself.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Approach To Killstreaks Deserves To Become a Series Mainstay