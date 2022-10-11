Categories
Celebrities

Sam Smith Says They Received One Of Ed Sheeran’s Infamous Giant Marble Penis Statues As A Gift


This time, Ed apparently gifted a phallic piece of art to his friend Sam Smith.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Sam revealed that Ed recently presented them with a six foot marble penis statue.

“It’s actually wild. I thought it was a joke. It’s a 6’2 marble penis,” Sam explained.

They continued, “It’s two tons. I’m going to have to get it craned into my house.”

Sam isn’t stopping there though — they want to get it turned into a fountain!

“He gives people concrete penises. I’m not the first. Elton [John] was first,” Sam explained.

And Ed did, indeed, present his friend Elton with his own giant marble penis last year, although the iconic musician has chosen to keep it out of sight.

“I suggested to David [Furnish] that I should put it in the garden. And he said, ‘No, we have children.’ Now it’s kind of hidden in an area where they wouldn’t see it,” Elton explained.

Meanwhile, it sounds like we can look forward to Sam’s marble penis being displayed front and center at their home!



Alex Gurley

By Alex Gurley

Alex Gurley is a BuzzFeed Contributor. like music, photography, techy things...and the winter olympics. @justjared blogger / USC grad.

