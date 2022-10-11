Scream Queens, Unite: The Key Advice Jamie Lee Curtis Gave ‘Halloween’ Co-Star Andi Matichak – IMDb

With three “Halloween” films under her belt, plus turns in other chillers like “Assimilate” and “Son” and the TV series “666 Park Avenue,” Matichak is a bonafide scream queen, just like Curtis. And you better believe she’s learned a lot from the iconic star.

“Jamie Lee has always worn the title [of] ‘scream queen’ as a total badge of honor and been very outright about that, and I’ve always felt similarly,