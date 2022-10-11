Scream Queens, Unite: The Key Advice Jamie Lee Curtis Gave ‘Halloween’ Co-Star Andi Matichak – IMDb

As David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” trilogy has revamped whole branches of Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) tangled family tree — including doing away with the “Halloween II” revelation that vicious masked maniac Michael Myers is actually her brother — the new series placed a greater emphasis on this particular timeline’s Strode family genealogy. That includes Laurie’s granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), who has appeared in all three films and takes on an even bigger role in the series-capping “Halloween Ends.”
With three “Halloween” films under her belt, plus turns in other chillers like “Assimilate” and “Son” and the TV series “666 Park Avenue,” Matichak is a bonafide scream queen, just like Curtis. And you better believe she’s learned a lot from the iconic star.
“Jamie Lee has always worn the title [of] ‘scream queen’ as a total badge of honor and been very outright about that, and I’ve always felt similarly,
