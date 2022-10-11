Strictly’s Motsi Mabuse insists her slimmer body ‘wasn’t healthy’

Motsi Mabuse, 41, who is best known for being one of the four judges on Strictly Come Dancing sat down with Dr Alex George to discuss how their mental health plays a part with how they exercise and vice versa. When asked the question: “Is the main importance of exercise to make you feel good or to change how you look?” Mosti looked back on her past as a dancer, explaining that when she was wearing dresses from the Latin dance world she didn’t believe she was healthy.

With Dr Alex George finding it an “easy” question to answer, Motsi went on to explain: “Coming from the Latin world and wearing those different types of dresses.

“And having to show your body like that and seeing the change.

“When I look at my pictures from a few years ago I am like ‘yes that is a look,’ but I don’t believe I was healthy then.”

Speaking about her personal experience, Motsi then nodded along and agreed with the rest of the conversation, especially about the pressure social media puts on individuals to look a certain way.

